Blennerville Derrymore Community First Responders to stand down from all callouts

The Blennerville Derrymore Community First Responders have decided to stand down from all callouts for the foreseeable future.

The decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group don’t have full Personal Protective Equipment and are not fully trained to properly dispose of such equipment amid the current crisis.

They will still be available to offer assistance within their community, including to deliver groceries, over the coming weeks.

Rosalie Scanlon, scheme coordinator with the Blennerville Derrymore Community First Responders says the decision was made on safety grounds:

The group can be contacted on 087 113 4132 or through their Facebook page.