A Blast from the Past as Time Capsule opened after 25 Years – February 17th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Items locked away 25 years ago by Farranfore pupils were revealed last Friday. In 1995, 5th and 6th class pupils in Knockaderry National School placed photographs, tapes, video recordings and press cuttings in a time capsule, along with an essay on their hopes for the future. Eamonn Hickson went and spoke to past pupils prior to the capsule being opened.

