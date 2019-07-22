Blasket Islands area designated as Special Area of Conservation

The Blasket Islands area has been designated as a Special Area of Conservation.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has issued a statutory instrument, in order to complete the designation of the site in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive.

The statutory instrument doesn’t place any new or additional conditions on landowners.

However, the designation will be taken into account when assessing any new development proposals in or near the SAC site.

A full list of townlands covered by the regulations is available at www.npws.ie.