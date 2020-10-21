Blasket Centre to be revamped during the winter months

The Blasket centre in Dunquin is to undergo a major revamp during the winter months.

Opened in 1993, the centre is one of West Kerry’s biggest tourist attractions and allows visitors a glimpse into what life was like for Blasket Islanders in the last century.

It also features information about the life and works of famous Blasket writers, such as Peig Sayers.

This latest project follows on from the opening of a new viewing point for the Blasket Islands earlier this year.

Manager of the centre, Lorcán Ó Cinnéide, says a major revamp of the interior and a more up-to-date exhibition are included in the plans, with a possible re-opening date around Easter 2021: