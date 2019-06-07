Blackwater Drama Group Comedy Drama June 7th-9th

‘A Place of Our Own’ an original comedy by the Blackwater Drama Group will be performed at O’Neill’s Hall, Blackwater this Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 8pm nightly. Bookings at the Blackwater Tavern phone 064 6682003
€300,000 funding allocated to apprenticeships at IT Tralee
€300,000 in funding has been allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee towards apprenticeships.It's part of a national allocation of €7.5 million to 10...
Plans unveiled to convert Causeway’s Shannon Ballroom into community facility
A 70-year-old building which was once a famous dance venue, is to get a new lease of life as a community hub for the...
Documentary focuses on pivotal role played by Kerry woman in D-Day
The pivotal role played by a Kerry woman in the D-Day landings will be the focus of a television documentary this evening.Maureen Sweeney from...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...