Blackwater Drama Group Comedy Drama June 7th-9th

‘A Place of Our Own’ an original comedy by the Blackwater Drama Group will be performed at O’Neill’s Hall, Blackwater this Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 8pm nightly.  Bookings at the Blackwater Tavern phone 064 6682003

