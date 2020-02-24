Black and White Furry Cat is missing from Ballymalis, Beaufort since Wednesday February 5th. Phone 087 6503906
University Hospital Kerry to open 10 new beds due to high demand
University Hospital Kerry is to open 10 new beds due to high demand.Beds in the day ward will be cut as a result, going...
Killarney man pleads guilty to committing theft in Aghadoe
A Killarney man has pleaded guilty to committing theft in Aghadoe.Con Ryan of 50 Doirin Alainn, Killarney has pleaded guilty to committing theft while...
23 patients on trolleys at UHK
23 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation says 573 people are waiting for...
Public Consultation Sought for Island of Geese Development – February 21st, 2020
Tralee councillors Sam Locke and Terry O’Brien speak to Jerry after plans for the first phase of development of the Island of Geese site...
Call from the Dáil – February 21st, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses all the events of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil and about the upcoming Seanad elections.
SouthDoc Services Hit by Strike Action – February 21st, 2020
Jerry speaks to Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc about the plans in place to minimise disruption to their service due to strike action by...