Black and White Furry Cat is missing from Ballymalis, Beaufort since Wednesday February 5th. Phone 087 6503906
Claims of no refunds for Kerry school trip cancelled due to coronavirus
An educational trip to Rome by a group of over 40 students from a North Kerry secondary school, has been cancelled because of the...
Kerry IHF chair says it’s important to be prepared for coronavirus
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says it is important to be as prepared as possible for coronavirus.The IHF...
Irish Rail to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on trains
Irish Rail is to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on board trains.That's according to Corporate Communications Manager for Irish Rail, Barry...
A Potential Solution to Ireland’s Housing Crisis – February 24th, 2020
Treasa Murphy speaks to Vittorio Bufacchi, senior lecturer in philosophy at UCC, about his solution to address our housing crisis and labour shortage by...
Is it Time to Ban Smoky Fuels Nationwide? – February 24th, 2020
Tim Minett, CEO of CPL Industries, Europe’s leading manufacturer of smokeless fuels and Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae have a lively debate about whether or not...
Under Pressure: The Road Helping to Keep Kenmare Connected – February 24th, 2020
Jerry goes for a drive along the Foiladuane road with Cllr Donal Grady. The road has seen a drastic increase in traffic due to...