Black & White border collie missing from the Cahersiveen area since last Wednesday. Dog is medium sized, is between 3 to 4 years old and is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 7642527
Sexual offences reported in Kerry increase by over 65% in one year
The number of sexual offences reported in Kerry has increased by over 65% in one year.The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating...
Killorglin bar and restaurant offered for sale
A bar and restaurant located beside the iconic Laune bridge in Killorglin is being offered for sale.The Fishery, which is at the junction of...
Taoiseach reacts against two Kerry TD’s calls for more emphasis on rural funding
The Taoiseach has reacted against two Kerry TD's calls for more emphasis on rural funding.Leo Varadkar was speaking in the Dáil recently during questions...
That’s Jazz – September 25th, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes Bessie Smith and Sarah Vaughan, anniversaries for Bud Powell and Cleo Brown, new reissues of Gary Peacock and Paul...
In Business – September 26th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Brendan McGinty, Managing Partner of Stratis Consulting and National Recruitment Federation Policy Advisor about how reform of the...
Agritime – September 26th, 2019
Agritime - September 26th, 2019