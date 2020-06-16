A male Black and tan Sheepdog is missing from the Killeen Tralee area since last Sunday afternoon. Dog answers to ‘Duke’ and was wearing a blue reflective collar. Please contact owner with any information phone 087 6306394
Fine Gael politicians oppose withdrawing support for Shannon LNG
A Fine Gael MEP says he will support the programme for Government, despite his views on the Shannon LNG project not being included.Fine Gael...
Kerry businessman says Ireland needs to develop PPE manufacturing
A Kerry businessman believes Ireland needs to support and develop the manufacturing of PPE and stop relying on imports.Cliff Fee is the managing director...
Councillors unhappy that replies to motions not presented for KCC meeting
Kerry councillors raised concerns that answers to their motions were not going to be issued until after their monthly meeting ended.Members of Kerry County...
Hospital and Nursing Home Requests – June 14th, 2020
On this week's Hospital and Nursing Home Requests, Billy chats to Josephine Ryan from St Josephs Nursing Home in Killorglin
Kerry During Covid – June 13th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....
My Kingdom 2K – Dingle – June 13th, 2020
Dingle swimmer and multiple Guinness World Record holder Nuala Moore as she describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’