Coco, a black sheep dog with a white chest, wearing a collar, is missing from the Glencuttane/Kilgobnet area since Saturday evening. Please call 087 2269960 with any information.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Streets in Killarney and Dingle to temporarily close to allow for social distancing
Two streets in Dingle and Killarney are to be closed temporarily as part of Kerry County Council’s Safer Streets Programme.It’s to allow for social...
675 jobs in bus and coach sector in Kerry at risk
There are 675 jobs in the coach sector in Kerry on the line due to COVID-19.That’s according to Mike Buckley of Kerry Coaches, who...
Vessel detained off Kerry coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations
A vessel was detained off the Kerry coast in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.The Naval Service Vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats detained...
My Kingdom 2K | Waterville
Susan Baughman of the Waterville Photography Gallery describes her 2kms
Kerry During Covid – July 4th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....