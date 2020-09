A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Kerry next month (October).

Organisers say there are a number of extra measures being implemented to make this event safe for all, including the requirement for attendees to pre-register on Eventbrite.

A limit has been placed on capacity to ensure social distancing can be easily managed.

The event is due to take place on Saturday, October 3rd in the Square, Tralee between 2-4pm.