Gardai are warning of icy conditions on roads around the county this morning.

Motorists are advised that there is black ice on many roads including the Milltown to Farranfore and Milltown to Killarney roads, on roads from Ballyduff and Fenit to Tralee, on the Inch to Castlemaine Road, and on roads around Gneeveguilla, Scartaglen, Beaufort, Faha and Dromid.