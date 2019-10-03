Black Cocker Spaniel missing from the Mount Hawk, Tralee area since last night. Spaniel is wearing a collar & is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 086 8281491
Kerry not expected to be as affected by Storm Lorenzo
Kerry is now not expected to be as affected by Storm Lorenzo as previously thought.Kerry is included in an orange wind warning, which is...
Over 100 events organised in Kerry for Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest
Over 100 events have been organised throughout Kerry to coincide with World Mental Health Day.It's part of a two-week long Mental Health and Wellbeing...
Young woman killed in Castleisland crash is named
The young woman killed in yesterday morning's crash outside Castleisland has been named.26-year-old Kerrie Browne, a nurse from Brosna, was returning from a night...
John Mulhern – October 2nd, 2019
Joe's guest on In Conversation this episode is John Mulhern; CEO of Kerry Airport. John who is originally from Dublin now living in Dromid,...
Kerry Women’s Resource Centre re-opens their doors – October 2nd, 2019
We heard from Dee Keogh & Nogugu Mafu about how the ripple of kindness which led to the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre being able...
Breastfeeding – October 2nd, 2019
University Hospital Kerry is on a campaign to increase breastfeeding. Lactation Consultant Mairead O’Sullivan spoke to Deirdre on events in Kerry for National Breastfeeding...