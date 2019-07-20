Black Border Collie dog missing from the Farranfore area since early Friday morning (July 19th) the dog has one white spec under its chin, is 10 yrs old and answers to the name Charlie. Any information phone 087 6772395
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road fully reopened after repair works
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road has fully reopened, following repair works on a burst water main.The road was flooded earlier today due to the burst...
Nearly 500 homes and businesses without power in South Kerry
Nearly 500 homes and businesses are without power in South Kerry.According to the ESB Powercheck website, two faults have occurred, which are affecting the...
Burst pipe at Farranfore repaired but delays still likely for a number of hours
Kerry County Council says it’ll be early evening before works on the Tralee-Killarney road are complete.The N22 at Farranfore Village was completely flooded earlier...
The Glorious, Majestic Sound of the Land: Yodelling – July 19th, 2019
The Sursee Yodel Club will perform in Ballyheigue during mass tomorrow night at 8 and in the community centre afterwards. They’ll also sing in...
Saluting Neil Armstrong – July 19th, 2019
In April 1997, 10,000 people gathered in Tralee to welcome the first man on the moon. Neil Armstrong officially opened the space exhibition taking...
We’re Showing our Support for our Club Captain – July 19th, 2019
Cordal GAA chair Maurice Costello explains why they are not playing their county league game against Castlegregory tomorrow evening. Castlegregory issued this statement: “We...