Black Border Collie Dog missing from the Farranfore area.

Black Border Collie dog missing from the Farranfore area since early Friday morning (July 19th) the dog has one white spec under its chin, is 10 yrs old  and answers to the name Charlie.  Any information phone 087 6772395

