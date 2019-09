Kerry have lost at home UCD this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.

The final score in Mouthawk Park UCD 5 Kerry 3.

Padraig Harnett reports.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/padft-1.mp3

U19 manager Darren Aherne reflects on their loss.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/darrena-2.mp3

Meanwhile the Kerry U17s were away to UCD. They beat their hosts 3-1.