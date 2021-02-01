Bishops issue reminder on funeral guidelines

The Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne has joined other bishops in Munster in appealing to mourners to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines in relations to funerals.

A statement issued by Bishops of the Cashel Province says that public health guidelines are clear that attendance at funerals is to be restricted to 10 people.

The statement says that it is important that undertakers and priests clarify with bereaved families as early as possible regarding the limit of 10 people.

There should be no removal to the church the evening before.

The Bishops ask that people not attending the funeral liturgy avoid congregating immediately outside the church building or around the hearse.

They say that for the sake of the great majority trying to keep the public health guidelines, they ask people, difficult as it is, not to approach the bereaved in the church grounds or in the cemetery to sympathise.

As per public health guidelines there should be no wakes or large gatherings for prayers in the house of the deceased or in cemeteries.

They suggest that support for the bereaved can be expressed through social media or through a live link to the funeral mass in some cases, and they invite people to pray for the deceased in their own homes at the time of the funeral mass.

The Bishops say they the guidelines are for the benefit of all concerned – mourners, undertakers, neighbours, friends, priests and public authorities.