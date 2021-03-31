Bishop says it is understandable there will be no congregations for Easter ceremonies

The Bishop of Kerry says it is understandable but sad that we have Easter ceremonies without a congregation

In his Easter message, Dr Ray Browne urged people who can to join in Mass from home using modern technology.

However, the bishop says the presence of people in church will be missed.

Ray Browne says it seems that the past year has been one long Lent; he thanked priests, deacons and all who have contributed to parishes in the past 12 months.

The bishop added that no plans will be made about First Confession, First Communion or Confirmation until congregations are allowed in churches.