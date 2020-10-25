Bishop of Kerry urging people to fully cooperate with Level 5 restrictions

The Bishop of Kerry is urging people to fully cooperate with the Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Ray Browne has released a pastoral message to the people of the Diocese of Kerry.

Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne published his latest pastoral message as the country has begun six weeks under Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

In it, he encourages everyone to give 100% cooperation to the restrictions, and to social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, and washing or sanitising of hands.

Dr Browne says being asked to stay at home as much as possible is very difficult for some, with many having great concern about their employment or business.

He asks people to support and encourage one another during the six weeks, and that people should think and speak of the positive more than the negative.

The Bishop adds that the Level 5 restrictions are due to end on December 1st, which he says will be in time to allow people to celebrate Christmas.

He notes that the true meaning of Christmas is a real and constant source of hope all year round, saying that people need to draw on that, especially at this time.