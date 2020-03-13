Bishop of Kerry says temporary cancellation of mass is tough, but necessary, decision

The Bishop of Kerry says the temporary cancellation of mass is a tough, but necessary, decision.

The Diocese of Kerry says no public masses will be celebrated in the diocese until next Thursday, meaning there’ll be no daily or weekend masses over the coming week.

This includes St Patrick’s Day mass.

Bishop Ray Browne says it’s important the public follow the government’s advice to not gather indoors in groups of 100 or more.

He says the decision to temporarily cancel mass in the county was a tough, but necessary decision to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Bishop Browne adds people can still unite in prayer.