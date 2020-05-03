Bishop of Kerry encourages prayer to Our Lady amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bishop of Kerry is encouraging people to pray to Our Lady this May as a source of hope and resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Ray Browne says many people are beginning to feel trapped and frustrated.

He says devotion and prayer to Our Lady can replace panic and distress with calm and trust.

Bishop Browne says people can also join together online to pray the Rosary, which is a tradition for May; St John’s in Tralee and Boherbue parish are streaming the Rosary daily.

Further details, including times for online streams, are available on www.dioceseofkerry.ie.