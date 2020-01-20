Bishop of Kerry encourages people to cast their vote in general election

The Bishop of Kerry is encouraging people to cast their vote in the upcoming general election.

With just three weeks to go until the February 8th election, Bishop Ray Browne says elections are a vital part of democracy.

He adds that all the candidates contesting should be shown respect and appreciation.

Bishop Browne also outlines a living wage, the housing crisis, access to hospital care, the needs of the farming community and the need to care for the environment as important challenges facing the country.