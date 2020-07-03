Bishop of Kerry asks for understanding as congregations return to churches

The Bishop of Kerry is asking people to be understanding as congregations return to churches this week.

Bishop Ray Browne says there’s upset and disappointment that large churches are restricted to a congregation of 50 people.

He hopes that by the end of the month this will change to 100 in churches where social distancing can be maintained.

The Bishop says the 50 persons limit for indoor gatherings brings home to the fact that people must take personal and communal responsibility to follow public health guidelines.

He’s asking people to be understanding and, if possible, to go to Mass in churches on weekdays rather than on these first few weekends.