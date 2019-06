The birthplace of humpback whales previously seen off west Kerry has been identified by scientists.

According The Irish Examiner today, scientists have discovered the humpback whales make the 3,000 kilometre journey here from Africa.

After 16 years of expeditions and research, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) discovered a breeding ground for Irish humpback whales in the Cape Verde islands.





In 2015 humpback whale was photographed off the Blasket Islands.