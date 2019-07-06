Birds on islands off Kerry coast inadvertently using plastic in nest construction

It is being reported that birds on islands off the Kerry coast are inadvertently using plastic in their nest construction.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service last year examined the problem of gannets on Little Skellig using plastic when making nests.

Gannets use seaweed to build nests, however, they have started to inadvertently use discarded fishing nets and other plastic-based materials.

According to today’s Irish Times, the NPWS says plastic pollution can have adverse effects on a range of marine life, either through ingestion or entanglement.