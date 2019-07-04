Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.
Council and HSE discussing dangers of ticks in Killarney National Park
The council is liaising with the HSE in relation to erecting warning signs outlining the dangers of ticks in Killarney National Park.Independent councillor Brendan...
Kittens thrown from moving car in Tralee
Motorists were left shocked yesterday as they witnessed three kittens being thrown from a moving car at a busy Tralee roundabout.Two of the kittens...
Raising of flags in Killarney for Independence Day
This afternoon the raising of both the Stars and Stripes and the Tricolour took place at the Town Hall, Killarney to mark the beginning...
That’s Jazz – July 3rd, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes Dizzy Gillespie and Billie Holiday, new music from Dave Stryker and Gwilym Simcock among others, and a couple of...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
A Priest’s Life – July 4th, 2019
Fr Denis O’Mahony is the parish priest of Abbeydorney. He describes what it’s like being a priest these days.