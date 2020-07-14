Bird’s Euroshow Funfair will not operate in Killarney this year.
Concerns had been raised by Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD, Cllr Brendan Cronin; he stated the community was terrified people might congregate if it went ahead.
Kerry County Council met with Bird’s representatives yesterday and considered public health advice regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement says the council and Bird’s acknowledge their long-standing and positive relationship over many years, but agree it’s in the best interests of public health not to host the funfair in Killarney this year.