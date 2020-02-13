Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020

‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants to find out who her biological father was. ‘Mary’ was born in St Catherine’s Hospital, Tralee in 1967. She believes there are people who may be able to help. If you have information, you can contact the Kerry Today show, in confidence, by emailing [email protected] Her voice has been distorted to protect her identity. If you’ve been affected by issues raised, you can contact the Adoption Authority of Ireland: 01 2309 300; Adoption Rights Alliance: [email protected] and Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre are at 1800 633 333
