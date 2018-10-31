Bingo in aid of Curraheen Community Room Extension this Sunday

Bingo in aid of Curraheen Community Room Extension will take place on Sunday November the 4th in Tralee Youth Centre, Denny Street, Tralee at 2pm. €3,000 in cash prizes including a jackpot of €1,000 to be won on the day. Plus a monster raffle.

