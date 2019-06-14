Bingo in aid of Adapt Kerry will be held on Saturday, June, 15th at na Gaeil GAA Club, Killeen Road, Tralee, from 3pm – 5pm . Jackpot, Prizes & Family Fun.
Jim Finucane is elected new Mayor of Tralee
Jim Finucane is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District.The Fine Gael councillor was elected unanimously at a special meeting this morning.The auctioneer...
Murder trial of a South Kerry man will take place next month
The murder trial of a South Kerry man will take place next month.Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge,...
Ballyheigue pupils win top prize in What’s your Story video competition
Primary school pupils from St Joseph’s National School in Ballyheigue have won top prize in a national video contest.The Trend Micro ‘What’s your Story’...
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.
Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019
Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has...
Committed to Cleanliness but Also to Understanding – June 13th, 2019
Team Bramble is a group in Tralee which organises clean ups. It emerged this week that colostomy bags were being regularly dumped. Gillian Wharton...