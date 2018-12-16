Billy Shannon, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Court

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

