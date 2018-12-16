Billy Shannon, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Court

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Kerry GAA Heading In Crisis Direction Due To Growing Shortage Of Referees
Delegates at Kerry GAA County Convention have been informed how the County is heading in a crisis direction with regards to a growing shortage...
Kerry Win At South Tipp In 15s Munster Plate
Kerry have won at South Tipp in the 15's Munster Plate.They were 4-2 victors in the semi final tie.Padraig Harnett reports
St.Mary’s Out Of Women’s U20 National Cup
St.Mary’s Castleisland are out of the Women’s U20 National Cup.They’ve gone down 73-50 in the ¼ Finals to Portlaoise Panthers.Mary's trailed 24-14 at the...
Preparations Ongoing For New Season For Kerry Minor Ladies Footballers
Preparations are ongoing for the new season for the Kerry Minor Ladies footballers.There are new men in charge of the side for 2019.Kerry joint...
