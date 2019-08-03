Billy Mangan, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and formerly of Killarney road, Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday (Aug 4th) from 4.30pm – 7.30pm.  Funeral arriving on Monday morning (Aug 5th) to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in the Adjoining  Cemetery.   Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to the ICU., University Hospital Kerry.

