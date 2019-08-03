Reposing at Flynn’s funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday (Aug 4th) from 4.30pm – 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning (Aug 5th) to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the ICU., University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Billy Mangan, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine and formerly of Killarney road, Milltown.
Who wrote the Rose of Tralee? – August 1st, 2019
So who wrote the Rose of Tralee lyrics? Anthony O’Gara & Bryan Carr spoke to us on the Mulchinock gathering and symposium this weekend.
Nutritional Advice | August – August 1st, 2019
Anne Darcy talks children’s health and immunity building.
Haircuts – August 1st, 2019
Could a haircut improve Boris Johnson’s image? Sean Taafe outlines what he would do if asked to give a haircut to Boris, Donald Trump...
Agritime – August 1st, 2019
Aisling O'Brien speaks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed about the major issues facing the beef sector, she travels to a Castleisland farm where trials...
Latest Sports
Former Kerry Captain Wins LGFA Irish Final At Renault World Games
Former Kerry captain Caroline Kelly has won the LGFA Irish Final at the Renault World Games with Australasia.They defeated Parnells in the Final at...
AIG Irish Close Championship Starts At Ballybunion Tomorrow
The AIG Irish Close Championship takes place this week at the famed Ballybunion links in County Kerry.Former winners include Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington...
Evening Sports Update
BASKETBALLBelgium proved to be too strong and physical for the Ireland Under 18 men’s team in the opening 9-16th place classification game at European...