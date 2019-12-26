Bill Walsh, Market St., Killorglin & late of 25, Desmonds Avenue, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec.27th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (Dec.28th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

