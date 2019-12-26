Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec.27th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (Dec.28th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Vincent de Paul distributed 800 hampers to Kerry families in need this Christmas
The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry distributed 800 food hampers to people in need around the county over Christmas. These were delivered to families...
Bill Walsh, Market St., Killorglin & late of 25, Desmonds Avenue, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec.27th), from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. ...
Kerry farmers urged to ensure Revenue compliance for 2020
Kerry farmers are being reminded to ensure their businesses are Revenue compliant for the New Year to avoid large fines. The warning comes from the...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures
The Final of the Bob Stack Memorial U 21 Championship Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh will be played this afternoon.Listowel Emmets take on...
Basketball Blitz Underway in Castleisland
The 50th Annual St Mary's Blitz is underway in Castleisland Community Centre and St John's Hall in the town since early this morning.Boys, girls,...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERWhat could be the season defining Premier League fixture takes place tonight.First and second meet as Leicester City host Liverpool.A win for the reds...