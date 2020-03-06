Bill O Shea, An Choill, The Wood, Dingle

Recently predeceased by his adored wife Vivian, predeceased by his brother John B and his nephew Timothy.Bill passed away sorrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his son Paul,daughters Mary, Joan and Vivienne, grandchildren Liam, Eoin, Oisín and Ailise, son in law Tom Brosnan, Paul’s partner Caroline Finn, niece Christine Kelly,nephew Aidan, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his home in An Choill, The Wood, Dingle on Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Remains to arrive St. Mary’s Church, Dingle Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass and funeral afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only, please.