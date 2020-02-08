reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday from 6.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Private cremation will follow.
Latest News
Polling stations open across Kerry
Polling stations are open across Kerry for the almost 117,000 people eligible to vote. There are 13 candidates vying for the five seats in the...
Bill Myles, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday from 6.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Monday...
Danny McCarthy, Dirreenacallaugh, Daurus, Kenmare
reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday with Rosary at 9pm and on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Daurus...
Michael Sheehy (retired Garda Siochána), Clieveragh Road, Listowel and late of Tullylease, Co. Cork.
reposing at Lyon's Funeral home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday from 2 to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on...
Postponed – Tractor Vintage/non vintage cars and motorbike run in aid of Kerry/Cork cancer...
Tractor Vintage/non vintage cars and motorbike run in aid of Kerry/Cork cancer link bus and Recovery Haven Kerry is now postponed until March 1st...
Latest Sports
Kerry Team Named For Tyrone Clash
There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Tyrone tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.Following his winning point against Galway,...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster's quarter final opponents in the Heineken Champions Cup could be expelled from the competition tonight.Reigning champions Saracens face a disciplinary hearing in London...
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Round 3 Of Football League
The Kerry team for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League will be revealed tonight.The Kingdom, with one win and one draw to date...