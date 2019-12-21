Bill Lalor, Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Mount Heaton, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Tralee, Co. Kerry

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his sister Nicola’s House, Roscrea E53 NR77 on Monday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving to St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10 am. Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 1pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR