BikeFest and K-Fest take place in Kerry this weekend

The 13th annual BikeFest is taking place in Killarney this weekend.

The event gets underway today and it will continue until Monday, with bike enthusiasts from all over the world expected to make their way to the county.

As part of the festival there will be 3 live music stages, bike rides and much more.





BikeFest’s Breffni Ingerton says they have some new additions this year:

Meanwhile, K-Fest is also taking place in Killorglin this weekend.

The festival will continue until Sunday and will include a range of visual art, music, poetry and drama events.