BikeFest and K-Fest take place in Kerry this weekend

By
radiokerrynews
-
The Open Road…David MacPheerson and Lewis Baker of Harley-Davidson UK & Ireland riding out Knocknaallagh, Moll’s Gap, Killarney, for Ireland BikeFest this June Bank Holiday weekend. Now in its thirteenth year, this action-packed, three-day festival attracts thousands of motorcycle owners and enthusiasts from all over the world. The fantastic scenery, touring routes, hospitality and free live entertainment make it one of the must attend festivals of the year. Ireland BikeFest is supported by Harley-Davidson® UK and Ireland, Authorised Dealers and H.O.G.® Chapters in association with Fáilte Ireland, Wild Atlantic Way and Destination Killarney Ltd.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***/Issued 30/05/2019

The 13th annual BikeFest is taking place in Killarney this weekend.

The event gets underway today and it will continue until Monday, with bike enthusiasts from all over the world expected to make their way to the county.

As part of the festival there will be 3 live music stages, bike rides and much more.


BikeFest’s Breffni Ingerton says they have some new additions this year:

 

 

Meanwhile, K-Fest is also taking place in Killorglin this weekend.

The festival will continue until Sunday and will include a range of visual art, music, poetry and drama events.

