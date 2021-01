Tottenham will be in FA Cup 4th Round action tomorrow night when they visit Championship bottom side Wycombe at 7.45.

That comes on the back of a 5-nil win over non-League side Marine in the round.

It’s the Premier League form that’s been hit and miss lately, with a draw against Fulham and a win over Sheffield United.

Jose Mourinhou’s side welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.