It’s a big day for the West Kerry town of Dingle with the Wren boys out in force.

The Wren’s Day tradition has survived in Dingle, as well as other pockets around the country, including parts of North Kerry and West Limerick.

Dr Aoife Granville, a native of John Street in Dingle, who has studied the Wren’s Day tradition, says the four rival groups from differing parts of Dingle will come together wearing their straw rigs.