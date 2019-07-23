Bid by IT Tralee to merger with Cork Institute of Technology put back, amid financial concerns

A bid by the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, to merge and become Munster Technological University, has been put back to early next year.

An Independent review ruled that the bid lacked clear vision and strategy, and also expressed financial concerns.

It also notes that the bid leaves questions unanswered regarding the specifics of how the two institutions would become one.

The International Advisary Panel found questions remain about the resolution of financial deficits at IT Tralee.

A Deloitte review also found that the merger would cost closer to 14,3 million – 2.3 million Euro more than originall costed.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, says she’s confident the two Institutes, supported by the Department of Education, will rise to the challenge and make the merger a reality in the coming months.