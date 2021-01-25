Bicycle parking unit installed in Tralee

A new bicycle parking unit has been installed in Tralee.

The Cyclehoop Car Bike Port is now in place on Rock Street and has ten spaces.

The Kerry Cycling Campaign and Kerry County Council worked together, through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme to put this unit in place.

Anluan Dunne, of Kerry Cycling Campaign, says this provides much-needed bicycling parking, adding it will enable more people to shop by bike and aid in recovery post COVID-19.

The Kerry Cycling Campaign are open to requests for the unit from Municipal Districts in Kerry, festivals and events. Contact [email protected] for more information.