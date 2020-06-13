Betty Slattery nee Callaghan, Monavalley, Tralee and formerly Lacca Cross, Ballyduff

Beloved wife of Anthony and dear mother of Ger, John & Marie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Leah, Stephen, Anu, Jack Katie, Oran, Caoimhe & Tadhg, nephews, nieces, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Carol & Karen, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Betty (with the Requiem Mass being streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net at 11 am on Monday) and a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

