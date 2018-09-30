Betty O’Sullivan, Kilmanihan, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel this (Sunday) evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Cost of garda overtime in Kerry increases by 130% in two years
The cost of garda overtime in Kerry has increased by 130% in two years.According to An Garda Siochana, over €1.2 million euro was...
Patricia Enright (née Flynn), “Woodville” Lodge, Fossa, Killarney & late of Cullinagh, Newcastlewest, Co....
Reposing at her family home, "Woodville" Lodge, Fossa, Killarney this (Sunday) evening from 3pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace...
Killorglin Win All Kerry Tie In Men’s Super League
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin were victorious in the all Kerry tie in the Men’s Super League.They beat Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 89-86.Killorglin were ahead 23-21 at...
Morning Sports Update
GOLFEurope need to win just four-and-half points from today's 12 singles matches and they'll regain the Ryder Cup.They lead the USA 10-6 after the...
Dingle & Rahilly’s Through To County Senior Football Semi-Finals
Dingle and Kerins O'Rahilly's have gone through to the semi-finals of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.Dingle defeated Austin Stacks 3-9 to...
