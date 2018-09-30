Betty O’Sullivan, Kilmanihan, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel this (Sunday) evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR