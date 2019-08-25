Betty Nash (née Quinn), Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (Aug.26th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church Of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 27th), AT 11am. Funeral afterwards to Hold Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.