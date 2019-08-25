Betty Nash (née Quinn), Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (Aug.26th), from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church Of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 27th), AT 11am. Funeral afterwards to Hold Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Crotta Secure 2019 County Minor Hurling Title
Crotta have beaten Ballyduff in the Keane's County Minor Hurling Final on a score of 1-11 to 0-13.It was proving to be a very...
Valentia Regatta Takes Place Today
South Kerry hosts the Valentia Regatta today.Bringing us updates this afternoon is Mary B Teahan.Mary B report 1
Thousands lined the streets of Tralee last night to view the 60th anniversary parader for this year's International rose of Tralee Festival taking place...
Jack Mc Kivergan, Monalee & formerly of Rock Street, Tralee and Co. Down.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Aug. 26th), from 3.30pm -5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St....
Latest Sports
