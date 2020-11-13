Betty Foley (née Browne)

St Brendan’s Park, Tralee

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Dominick and dear mother of Judy, Sharon, Tracy and Ashling. Sister Mamie, brothers Tony, Ned and the late Fred. Grandchildren Gaven & his wife Susan, Warren, Janna, Aideen, Clódagh, Erika, Lauryn, Dominick, Noah and Jacob, great-grandchildren Aidan, Conor, Grace & Jessie. Sons in law Aidan, pat, John & Mike, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Josie and Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

A private family funeral will take place for Betty Foley with the Requiem mass being celebrated at 10.30am in Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church Tralee – streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

