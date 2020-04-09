Betty Corkery née Murphy, Bansha, Killorglin.

A private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass for Betty will take place at a later date.
Condolences to all the family – Betty was such a lovely Lady- RIP xx
Bernie & Denis Scannell Killorglin