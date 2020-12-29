Bertie O’Rahilly, Ballinahoun, Knocknagoshel (Co Kerry)

A private family funeral will take place for Bertie, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, December 30th, in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Live-streaming of Bertie’s Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, Facebook page.

Please note: Bertie’s funeral cortège will depart St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon and travel via Headley’s Bridge to connect to the N21 (Limerick Road) en route to Shannon.

A Memorial Mass for Bertie will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Family Information

Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Mary B, Bertie will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Mary, daughter Miriam, sons, Billy, Bartley and Danny, son-in-law, Seanie, daughter-in-law, Oonagh, Bartley’s partner, Annemarie, grandchildren, Nikki, Della, Monica, Rian, Frankie, and Maia, sisters, Máiréad, Joan, Marie and Sheila, mother-in-law, Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

