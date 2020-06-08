Bertie Collins, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale

A private family funeral will take place for Bertie. Requiem mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11am on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons Michael, David & Philip and all his family

For those who would like to pay their respects, by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12pm en route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Bertie’s life at a later stage.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

