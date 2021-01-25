Bernie Walsh née Cody, Moyvane North, Moyvane and Dublin.

Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane at 12pm followed by private cremation in the Shannon Crematorium. Those who wish to extend their condolences can do so by forming a guard of honour as the funeral cortege departs the church at 1pm en route to the Shannon Crematorium via her own house. Mass for Bernie will be livestreamed on O’Gorman Video Memorial Services. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

