Bernard Guerin, Benmore, Ballyduff.

A private family funeral will take place for Bernard. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

