Bernadette Foran (Née Kennelly) Affectionately known as Ettie of Trippol, Ballybunion and late of Ballydonoghue

Bernadette’s Funeral is strictly for family only please.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

If you wish to join in on the celebration of Mass you can do so on Youtube by clicking on to the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8udRPcS9OM which will commence at 10.45am.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****